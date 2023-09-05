Wilko slid into administration on 10 August putting around 12,000 jobs at risk

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

High street discount retailer B&M has agreed to buy up to 51 Wilko stores after the chain fell into administration last month.

Administrators were called in on 10 August, with around 12,000 jobs at the company at risk as a result.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

B&M European Value Retail, which operates in the UK under the name B&M, has now swooped in a agreed to buy up to 50 store for a deal worth around £13 million. In an update to advisers, B&M said: “The consideration is fully funded from existing cash reserves and the acquisition is not expected to be conditional on any regulatory clearances.”

While the B&M deal will save around 51 stores, hundreds of others are still at risk of complete shutdown.

It comes after speculation over a potential deal with HMV owner Doug Putman. Putman, who orchestrated the comeback of the music retailer in the UK following its fall into administration, was reportedly unable to come to an agreement with Wilko suppliers despite having acquired the financing to buy over around 300 stores of the retailer's 400 locations.