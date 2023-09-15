The first publication of Macbeth is part of the collection

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Fans of Macbeth and other works of William Shakespeare can now gaze upon the original collection of these publications at a UK museum. A 400-year-old collection of Shakespeare’s first collected works is ser to go on display.

The National Library in Edinburgh will display the works from tomorrow (September 16) as part of the Treasures of the National Library of Scotland exhibition at George IV Bridge.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Originally published seven years after Shakespeare’s death in 1616, the folio includes 36 plays – 18 of which were published for the first time, ensuring that they were able to endure the test of time.

There are only two other copies of the folio in public collections in Scotland – one is held at the University of Glasgow, and another at the Mount Stuart Trust on the Isle of Bute.

400-year-old folio containing William Shakespeare's first collected works (SWNS)

Helen Vincent, Head of Rare Books, Maps and Music at the National Library, said: “We’ve seen everyone from schoolchildren to actors to researchers fascinated by the First Folio and the stories it contains, so we’re looking forward to bringing it to a wide audience in our Treasures exhibition.”

“It will be on display for the actual birthday of the book in November – the month it was first offered for sale in 1623.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“I’m sure the people who put such effort into producing this book would love to know that 400 years later, their dedication to preserving and sharing all of Shakespeare’s plays continues to have such a profound impact on culture in all its forms.”

Many of Shakespeare’s works were never published in print during his life, putting many works in danger of becoming lost forever as time went on.

Luckily, two members of Shakespeare’s acting company gathered this collection of 36 plays, writing “We have but collected them onely to keepe the memory of so worthy a Friend and Fellow alive, as was our Shakespeare.”

The folio will be displayed alongside Robert Burns’ 1790 poem, Tam o’ Shanter and a selection of Nicolas Copernicus’s early works from 1543.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“We were delighted to display the Bute Collection’s First Folio to celebrate the 400th publication anniversary, and we also shared the wonders of Shakespeare’s work with school groups and our visitors to Mount Stuart earlier this year,” said Elizabeth Ingham, the Mount Stuart Trust’s Librarian.