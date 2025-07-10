A dog had to be rescued from a hot car by police officers after a concerned member of the public spotted the animal in distress.

Police have issued a warning to pet owners after they rescued a dog from a hot car following reports from a concerned member of the public. As temperatures continue to soar, they said leaving dogs trapped in vehicles “could be fatal”.

Wiltshire Police received a report just before 8.30am on Thursday (July 9) from a member of the public concerned that a dog was in distress in a vehicle in Stirling Road in South Marston, Swindon.

PC Paul Croft, Dog Legislation Officer, said: "Leaving a dog in a car on a day like today could be fatal. We have seized the dog and have taken it to kennels where it will be cared for. The owner of the dog has been spoken to and will be invited in for an interview under Section 4 of the Animal Welfare Act 2006, which is causing unnecessary suffering to an animal.

“Over the next few days we will be having very hot weather. Please do not leave your dog inside a hot car. The temperature in the vehicle will be a lot hotter than it feels outside and can cause serious injury to the animal.

"If you do see a dog left in a hot car and it is in distress please do call 999. Don't try to force entry to the vehicle yourself as you may be committing an offence."

A dog was rescued by Wiltshire Police after being left in a hot car | Wiltshire Police

According to the RSPCA, it is a common misconception that if you do spot a dog locked in a car that you should contact the animal welfare charity. However, they say this type of situation is an emergency, so it “should be reported immediately to the police, rather than the RSPCA in the first instance”.

A spokesperson for the charity added: “Seeing a dog in a hot car is an emergency and. Only the police have the legal power to enter a vehicle to rescue an animal in distress. If you believe a dog is in danger, call 999 without delay.”

The UK’s largest animal welfare charity has lots of advice on how to care for your pet in hot weather on their website. Lauren Bennett, dog welfare expert at the RSPCA: "We're encouraging owners to do some 'pet homework' now ahead of even more hot weather that we're likely to see as summer continues.

"Pet owners can all do their bit to be prepared and spread the word. Our interactive and accessible 'Cool Dog Summer' online workshops for the public help owners get savvy and clued up, as the temperatures soar.

"There's plenty that people can be doing now, from getting into the habit of checking the temperature forecasts every day to knowing the best way to cool down their dog after a walk; or planning how they will change their daily routine during hot spells, and knowing how to act in the event of heatstroke."