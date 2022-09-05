All emergency services scrambled to the scene on Sunday

A woman and a child have died after a car was found submerged in a pond.

Police were called to Old Oundle Road near Wittering, Cambridgeshire, at about 6.20pm on Sunday (4 September) after a blue Ford Focus was spotted in the water.

Police, fire crews and paramedics attended the scene and the woman and child were removed from the vehicle.

The boy was taken to hospital for treatment, but later died, while the woman died at the scene.

It is unclear how long the vehicle had been in the water.

What did police say?

A spokesperson said: “At about 6.20pm police were called with reports the blue Ford Focus had been spotted in the water next to Old Oundle Road, to the rear of RAF Wittering.

The location of the roadside pond (James Linsell-Clark/ SWNS)

The tragedy happened just three years after another vehicle plunged into the same pond but no-one was injured.