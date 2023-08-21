Telling news your way
Genevieve Meehan: Tributes pour in for baby girl who died at a Greater Manchester nursery - as woman charged

The nine-month-old girl fell ill at Tiny Toes Children's Day Nursery in Greater Manchester before tragically passing away

Ethan Evans
By Ethan Evans
3 minutes ago

Tributes have been pouring in for a baby girl who died at a nursery in Greater Manchester as a woman has been charged with unlawful act manslaughter.

Genevieve Meehan passed away after she fell ill at the Tiny Toes Children's Day Nursery in Cheadle on May 9 of last year. The nine-month-old had suffered a 'medical episode'.

Credit: YellCredit: Yell
Now in the aftermath of the tragic event, Kate Roughley has been charged in connection. The 36-year-old, who is from Heaton Norris, has been charged with unlawful act manslaughter.

Ms Roughley appeared at Tameside Magistrates' Court last Tuesday (August 15). She was bailed and is due to appear at Manchester Minshull Street Crown Court on September 19.

Genevieve's "devastated" family posted a loving tribute to their baby girl online, writing: "She had the most beautiful smile and enchanting emerald eyes. To know that we will not get to hear her mischievous laugh again, or hold her hand, is almost too much to bear."

