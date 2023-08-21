The nine-month-old girl fell ill at Tiny Toes Children's Day Nursery in Greater Manchester before tragically passing away

Tributes have been pouring in for a baby girl who died at a nursery in Greater Manchester as a woman has been charged with unlawful act manslaughter.

Genevieve Meehan passed away after she fell ill at the Tiny Toes Children's Day Nursery in Cheadle on May 9 of last year. The nine-month-old had suffered a 'medical episode'.

Now in the aftermath of the tragic event, Kate Roughley has been charged in connection. The 36-year-old, who is from Heaton Norris, has been charged with unlawful act manslaughter.

Ms Roughley appeared at Tameside Magistrates' Court last Tuesday (August 15). She was bailed and is due to appear at Manchester Minshull Street Crown Court on September 19.