A woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a pensioner was found dead.

The dead man has been named as David Morgan, 73, who was found at his home on Wednesday.

Detectives investigating David’s death have made one arrest – a 38-year-old woman arrested on Thursday on suspicion of murder. She is in custody.

Police on the scene after the death of David Morgan | Northamptonshire Telegraph

Det Chief Insp Johnny Campbell, who is leading the murder investigation, said: “Our thoughts are with David’s family and friends at this deeply difficult time. We are working at pace to establish the circumstances of David’s death and I would ask anyone with information which could help us to please get in touch.”

Emergency services were called to the property at about 3.40pm on Wednesday, after neighbours dialled 999 because they had concerns for the elderly resident, who lived in a flat above a hairdressers in the town centre. The ambulance service called in police.

David Morgan, who was found dead aged 73 in his flat above a hairdresser's in Brook Street, Raunds, Northamptonshire, on Wednesday, October 8 | Issued by Northamptonshire Police

The family of Mr Morgan, also known as Davie, have been informed. They are being supported by police, who have also said that extra patrols are being brought into the area.

Mr Morgan, who was found at his home in Brook Street, Raunds, Northamptonshire, had reported being the victim of an assault on October 2, and because he had contacted Northamptonshire Police, the force has made a mandatory referral to the Independent Office for Police Conduct.

Anyone with information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or report online at by clicking here. Information can be submitted directly to detectives via an online portal here.

Information can also be shared anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or visiting crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information