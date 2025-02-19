A woman’s body has been found on a beach in Norfolk.

Norfolk Police confirmed that the body of a woman was found on Gorleston Beach on Tuesday, February 18. Emergency services were called to the scene near the Links Road car park just after 9am.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. She has not been identified.

A woman's body was found on Gorleston Beach on Tuesday, February 18. | Google Maps

The force added that her death is not being treated as suspicious and that her next-of-kin has been informed. It was also confirmed that the case was not historic, but no details on when the woman was last seen were given.

Gorleston Beach is a popular landmark in Gorleston-on-sea, with many families visiting the seaside town and the nearby resort town Great Yarmouth during half-term.