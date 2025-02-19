Gorleston Beach: Woman's body found on beach at popular half-term beauty spot
Norfolk Police confirmed that the body of a woman was found on Gorleston Beach on Tuesday, February 18. Emergency services were called to the scene near the Links Road car park just after 9am.
The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. She has not been identified.
The force added that her death is not being treated as suspicious and that her next-of-kin has been informed. It was also confirmed that the case was not historic, but no details on when the woman was last seen were given.
Gorleston Beach is a popular landmark in Gorleston-on-sea, with many families visiting the seaside town and the nearby resort town Great Yarmouth during half-term.
