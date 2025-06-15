Young woman dies after falling into water at Highlands beauty spot in Rogie Falls, Wester Ross

Jamie Jones
By Jamie Jones

Editor

15th Jun 2025, 2:46pm
Police Scotland has confirmed a woman who fell into the water at Highlands beauty spot, Rogie Falls, has died.

A woman has died after falling into the water at a Highlands beauty spot. The 23-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene at Rogie Falls, Wester Ross, on Saturday (June 15).

Police Scotland said there were no suspicious circumstances surrounding the death.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
A woman has died after falling into the water at Highlands beauty spot, Rogie Fallsplaceholder image
A woman has died after falling into the water at Highlands beauty spot, Rogie Falls | Andrew Wood / Wikipedia

A spokesperson for the force said: “Around 1.45pm on Saturday, June 14, we were called to a report of a woman having fallen into water in the Rogie Falls area of Wester Ross.

Emergency services attended, however the 23-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

“There are no suspicious circumstances and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”

Related topics:Police ScotlandEmergency services
Telling news your way
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice