Police Scotland has confirmed a woman who fell into the water at Highlands beauty spot, Rogie Falls, has died.

A woman has died after falling into the water at a Highlands beauty spot. The 23-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene at Rogie Falls, Wester Ross, on Saturday (June 15).

Police Scotland said there were no suspicious circumstances surrounding the death.

A woman has died after falling into the water at Highlands beauty spot, Rogie Falls | Andrew Wood / Wikipedia

A spokesperson for the force said: “Around 1.45pm on Saturday, June 14, we were called to a report of a woman having fallen into water in the Rogie Falls area of Wester Ross.

“Emergency services attended, however the 23-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

“There are no suspicious circumstances and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”