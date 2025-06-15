Young woman dies after falling into water at Highlands beauty spot in Rogie Falls, Wester Ross
A woman has died after falling into the water at a Highlands beauty spot. The 23-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene at Rogie Falls, Wester Ross, on Saturday (June 15).
Police Scotland said there were no suspicious circumstances surrounding the death.
A spokesperson for the force said: “Around 1.45pm on Saturday, June 14, we were called to a report of a woman having fallen into water in the Rogie Falls area of Wester Ross.
“Emergency services attended, however the 23-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.
“There are no suspicious circumstances and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”