A woman died after a collision involving four cars in a Waitrose car park.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A 78-year-old woman was pronounced dead after the crash. She was driving a blue Volvo V40 which hit a Suzuki Swift, a Ford Focus, and a Mercedes Sprinter van which were parked and unattended.

Police, ambulance and the air ambulance attended. A section of the car park was closed off while specialist roads policing officers investigated the scene.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It happened at 11.45am on Thursday in the Waitrose in Avery Way, Saltash, Cornwall. The woman was from Saltash.

Police want to hear from anyone who saw what happened or who may have dashcam footage.

Contact Devon and Cornwall Police online or by telephone on 101, quoting log number 238 of 30 October.