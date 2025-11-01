Woman dies in Waitrose car park in Saltash, Cornwall
A 78-year-old woman was pronounced dead after the crash. She was driving a blue Volvo V40 which hit a Suzuki Swift, a Ford Focus, and a Mercedes Sprinter van which were parked and unattended.
Police, ambulance and the air ambulance attended. A section of the car park was closed off while specialist roads policing officers investigated the scene.
It happened at 11.45am on Thursday in the Waitrose in Avery Way, Saltash, Cornwall. The woman was from Saltash.
Police want to hear from anyone who saw what happened or who may have dashcam footage.
Contact Devon and Cornwall Police online or by telephone on 101, quoting log number 238 of 30 October.