A woman has been found dead at a churchyard in Bodmin.

Devon and Cornwall Police told Cornwall Live that they were alerted to a medical emergency at St Petroc’s Church at around 6.30am on Friday morning, after receiving a call from a member of the public. Officers attended the scene and requested support from paramedics at the South Western Ambulance Service.

The woman, believed to be in her 30s, was confirmed dead at the scene. A police spokesperson said: “We were called by a member of the public at around 6.30am this morning reporting a medical emergency at the churchyard of St Petroc’s Church in Bodmin. Emergency services attended the scene, including the ambulance service.

“A woman in her 30s was confirmed deceased at the scene. We are making inquiries to locate and inform her next of kin.”

St Petroc’s Church in Bodmin | Google Maps

Police have confirmed that ambulance services were the first to be called to the scene. Investigators noted that the woman had no visible injuries and believe her death may have resulted from a medical episode. The area was cordoned off for a forensic examination.

While the woman was initially reported to have been taken to hospital, police later clarified that she was pronounced dead at the scene. A spokesperson added: “The cause of death is unexplained at this time.”

Following initial inquiries, police say they are satisfied the death is not suspicious. The case has now been referred to the Cornwall coroner, and an inquest will be held in due course.