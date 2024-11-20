Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A woman has been found dead at a property in Great Yarmouth, with police launching an urgent investigation.

The woman, who is described as being in her 20s, was found at a property in Middlegate at around 2pm on Tuesday, November 19. Emergency services attended the scene following reports, however the woman was pronounced dead shortly after.

Norfolk Police say they they are currently treating the death as unexplained. The force added: “Her death is currently being treated as unexplained and officers are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death.

“A post-mortem examination will take place in due course. The area has been cordoned off while officers continue to carry out enquiries.

“Anyone with information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact Norfolk Police on 101 quoting incident number 221 of Tuesday 19 November 2024.”