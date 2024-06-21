Breaking

Woman in her 40s dies at Isle of Wight Festival campsite as police describe death as 'not suspicious'

A woman in her 40s has died at the Isle of Wight Festival campsite. Hampshire and Isle of Wight Police have said they were alerted to the death on Thursday at the event being held in Seaclose Park, Newport.

A force spokesman said: “We were called at 10.51am yesterday (20/6) to a report of a sudden death in the campsite of Isle of Wight Festival. A woman in her 40s has been confirmed as deceased and her family are aware. This is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner.”

A festival spokeswoman said: “The team at the Isle of Wight Festival are deeply saddened by the passing of a festivalgoer on Thursday morning. Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with her family and friends.”

The four-day event is being headlined by The Prodigy, Pet Shop Boys and Green Day, with Scouting For Girls heading the Thursday night line-up.

