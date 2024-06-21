Woman in her 40s dies at Isle of Wight Festival campsite as police describe death as 'not suspicious'
A force spokesman said: “We were called at 10.51am yesterday (20/6) to a report of a sudden death in the campsite of Isle of Wight Festival. A woman in her 40s has been confirmed as deceased and her family are aware. This is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner.”
A festival spokeswoman said: “The team at the Isle of Wight Festival are deeply saddened by the passing of a festivalgoer on Thursday morning. Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with her family and friends.”
The four-day event is being headlined by The Prodigy, Pet Shop Boys and Green Day, with Scouting For Girls heading the Thursday night line-up.