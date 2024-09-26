Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A woman in her 70s was sexually assaulted before her bank cards and £20,000 worth of jewellery were stolen from her.

Officers were called at 4.35am on Friday to reports of a robbery on Regent’s Park Road in Finchley, north London. The victim was getting off a bus when she was followed by an unknown man who pushed her into a doorway and sexually assaulted her, according to the Metropolitan Police.

He then ran off having stolen her bank cards and roughly £20,000 worth of jewellery. The victim suffered several broken ribs and a broken leg as a result of the incident and remains in hospital.

Pc Harry Morrice, from the North West area’s local investigations team, said: “This was an extremely distressing incident which has left an elderly woman in hospital, having suffered serious injuries.

Police have released an image of a man after a woman in her 70s was sexually assaulted before her bank cards and £20,000 worth of jewellery were stolen from her. | Met Police

“We are committed to finding the perpetrator and continue to carry out a number of inquiries in order to hold those responsible to account. We are now releasing an image of a man we would like to identify and are asking for assistance from the public.

“We are also keen to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time and may have seen the robbery, or a man running off. Any information you provide will be treated in the strictest confidence. Alternatively you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously.”

Anyone who knows the man or has information can call the police on 101 or message @MetCC on X quoting CAD 838/13Sep. Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.