A woman was poisoned and raped in a terrifying attack.

Police say her ordeal happened late on Thursday night and into the early hours of Friday, when the woman, who is in her 50s, was kept against her will and then raped.

A 50-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of rape, false imprisonment and administering a poisonous / noxious substance with intent to injure. He has been released on bail as enquiries continue.

Police want to hear from anyone who knows about the incident, or who may have seen anything suspicious happening in the area at the time on Thursday morning - they have not explained exactly what though. It happened in South Street, Leominster, in Herefordshire.

Det Insp Edward Jones said: “I understand that incidents such as this will bring huge concern to the local community, and we would like to reassure people that we are conducting a detailed investigation and that additional officers will remain in the area. A 50-year-old man was quickly arrested after we received the report.

“We would urge anyone who was in the area of South Street at around 9am to 10am on Thursday, and who has any information, no matter how insignificant it may seem, to get in touch”

Anyone with information can contact Det Sgt Polly Price on 01905 973417 or via email [email protected]

Information can be shared anonymously with the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or by visiting www.crimestoppers-uk.org