A woman was sexually assaulted at a car boot sale.

Police are now investigating the incident, in which a woman her 20s says that a man whom she did not know came up to her “touched her inappropriately over her clothing”.

Officers have now released a picture of a man to whom they wish to speak about the incident, which happened at a boot fair off Upnor Road, Wainscott in the Medway areas of north Kent at about 8am on Sunday, July 27.

Anyone who recognises the man in the photo or saw what happened can call Kent Police on 01634 792209 quoting reference 46/130501/25. People canalso contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or complete the online form.

