A man has been arrested after a woman was stabbed outside a primary school

A police investigation has been launched after a woman was seriously injured following a stabbing outside a school in Luton. Bedforshire Police said the woman was stabbed outside Beech Hill Community Primary School on Luton’s Dunstable Road just after 8.30am on Tuesday (May 21) morning.

The force said: "The victim has been taken to hospital with serious injuries. One man has been arrested and is currently in police custody.

"All children are safe within the school and there is no wider threat to the public. Police will maintain a strong presence in the area for reassurance."