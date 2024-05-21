Woman taken to hospital with serious injuries after stabbing outside Luton primary school as man arrested
A police investigation has been launched after a woman was seriously injured following a stabbing outside a school in Luton. Bedforshire Police said the woman was stabbed outside Beech Hill Community Primary School on Luton’s Dunstable Road just after 8.30am on Tuesday (May 21) morning.
The force said: "The victim has been taken to hospital with serious injuries. One man has been arrested and is currently in police custody.
"All children are safe within the school and there is no wider threat to the public. Police will maintain a strong presence in the area for reassurance."
Bedfordshire Police have urged anyone with any information about the incident to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 84.