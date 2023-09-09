Police are appealing for information after the body of a woman was recovered from Waterloo Lake in Roundhay Park today.

Officers were called to Waterloo Lake at around 6am today (September 9) where a member of the public reported seeing a body in the water.

Emergency services attended and found the body of a woman, who was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Police are conducting enquiries into the circumstances and are working to establish the woman’s identity.

The woman is described as having dark hair, wearing a black top, black shorts, black knee-high socks, and black boots.

The death is currently being treated as unexplained, pending a post-mortem examination.

Detective Chief Inspector James Entwistle, of Leeds District Police said: “Our enquiries are at an early stage, and we would like to hear from anyone who has any information that may assist with our investigation.

“We would like to speak to anyone who was in the Roundhay Park area this morning or overnight who may have seen a woman matching the description above, who has not yet spoken with police.”

He added: “A police cordon will be in place for some time, whilst we continue with our enquiries.”