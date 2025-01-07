Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A 14-year-old boy has been stabbed to death on a London bus.

Metropolitan police said they were called at 2.48pm on Tuesday (January 7) to reports of a stabbing on a bus in Woolwich. The incident occurred on a Route 472 bus on Woolwich Church Street near the junction with the A205 South Circular Road.

Officers attended, along with the London Ambulance Service and London's Air Ambulance. Paramedics treated the boy at the scene who had received stab wound injuries, but he died shortly after medics arrived.

The force added: “Police cordons and road closures remain in place whilst emergency services carry out enquiries. No arrests have been made at this early stage.

“If anyone witnessed the incident or has any information which may help, they are urged to call police on 101 with ref 3795/07JAN25 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”