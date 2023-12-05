Actor Tom Holland must surely be agreeing with Oxford University Press's choice this year

People are either nodding in agreement of questioning their knowledge of slang as the 2023 Oxford word of the year was revealed to be 'rizz'. Either-way, actor Tom Holland is surely agreeing with Oxford University Press's choice.

The actor went viral - along with the word - in June when he said in an interview with BuzzFeed: “I have no rizz whatsoever. I have limited rizz.” Many may disagree with the charming actor's self-assessment, but the word is definitely growing in popularity.

So much so that has beaten off 'Swiftie', 'de-influencing', and 'beige flag' to be crowned 2023's winner. We put together an explainer on what the term means earlier this year when it was gaining popularity on TikTok and with internet streamers.

So what about previous winners of the Oxford word of the year? 2022 saw 'goblin mode' win - a slang term for self-indulgent, or lazy behaviour. In a true sign of the times too, 2021's word of the year was vax - short for vaccine.

Here's a list of winners from before then too: