Two protesteers made their way into the playing area, with one mounting the snooker table which was in use

Protesters disrupted the Wprld Snooker Championships. (Credit: PA)

Two protesters from the environmental activist group Just Stop Oil have disrupted the World Snooker Championships.

A man, dressed in a Just Stop Oil t-shirt, climbed on top of the snooker table in use in the match between Robert Milkins and Joe Perry at the Crucible Theatre in Sheffield this evening (17 April). A woman attempted to mount a second snooker table on the other side of the playing area, but was prevented from doing so by a referee.

South Yorkshire Police have now confirmed that a 30-year-old man and a 52-year-old woman were arrested on suspicion of criminal damage. The pair are currently in police custody.

In a statement, Just Stop Oil said: “At around 7.20pm, two Just Stop Oil supporters have disrupted the World Snooker Championship at the Crucible Theatre in Sheffield, interrupting play. The pair proceeded to cover the tables in orange powder paint before being removed by security and arrested.

“They are demanding that the Government immediately stop all new UK fossil fuel projects and are calling on UK sporting institutions to step into civil resistance against the Government’s genocidal policies.”