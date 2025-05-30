Wynne Evans has announced that he has been dropped by the BBC following an incident involving “inappropriate and unacceptable” language during the Strictly Come Dancing live tour.

The Welsh opera singer and broadcaster confirmed the end of his tenure with BBC Radio Wales but also revealed he would be relaunching The Wynne Evans Show independently via his own app, and on Alexa and Google devices.

“It breaks my heart to say the BBC has decided not to renew my contract so I won’t be returning to my radio show,” Evans shared on Instagram on Friday. “I’m gutted. That show wasn’t just work – it was home. It was us. We laughed, we cried, we sang like nobody was listening. And somehow, through the airwaves, we became a family.”

Evans, best known for fronting the Go.Compare TV adverts, was suspended earlier this year following a comment he made during a photo call at the Strictly tour launch. According to reports, Evans jokingly referred to EastEnders actor Jamie Borthwick as “Old Spit-roast Boy” in a private exchange. The term, though intended as an inside joke, was interpreted as sexually inappropriate, especially given it occurred while describing Strictly host Janette Manrara.

He later apologised for the comment, saying: “I am deeply sorry for the pain my inappropriate actions have caused.” He took time off from the tour and his BBC radio duties, stating he needed to prioritise his wellbeing.

In an interview with The Sun on Sunday, Evans insisted the remark had been misinterpreted and that the apology issued by the BBC had not been seen by him in advance. “Old Spit-roast Boy was a nickname for Jamie Borthwick. I’m not a bad guy, I’m not a misogynist, I’m not any of these things,” he said. “I would be the first to apologise if I had used it in the double meaning of that word. But it absolutely wasn’t meant sexually.”

“When I read the apology within the context of the story as it had been written, I was absolutely horrified. And I was embarrassed and I was ashamed of myself. Because the apology always makes it look worse. It validates the story,” he added.

Evans, who has publicly spoken about his struggle with clinical depression, revealed the ordeal left him on suicide watch. “It’s been a truly awful past few months, having to keep my counsel and let the narrative that I’m some sort of weirdo run,” he said.

In the same Instagram post, he announced the return of his beloved radio format through a new online platform. “We’re getting the band back together,” he said. “The Wynne Evans Show is coming back, live every day from 9am–12pm on a new app, on Alexa and Google… and at www.wynneevansshow.co.uk.”

“This is our next adventure. And I need you more than ever,” he told fans. “We will have great music, my question of the day, the mystery voice, your soundtrack stories and so much more, because we have each other again. We have a new home.”

Evans also teased that more presenters will be joining him soon, adding, “I’m full of nerves. Full of hope. Full of love. Because when we show up for each other — like we always have — anything is possible.”

The BBC has yet to comment on the status of Evans’ contract.