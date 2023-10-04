A 54-year-old man died in Sunderland on Tuesday after he was attacked by a dog, believed to be an XL bully

Police have a arrested a man on suspicion of murder after a 54-year-old male was killed in Sunderland following an attack by a dog, believed to be an XL Bully breed.

The incident took place on Maple Terrace at around 6.55pm on Tuesday 3 October, with the victim suffering injuries to his throat. He was transferred to hospital where his injuries were described as life-threatening - he died later that evening.

A 44-year-old man was initially arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm. He was then later re-arrested on suspicion of murder.

Detective Chief Inspector Angela Hudson, of Northumbria Police, said: “First and foremost, I would like to extend my sincere condolences to the man’s family and loved ones. This is an absolutely tragic incident, and we will continue to offer them support in any way that we can.

“A full investigation has been launched to determine the circumstances of what has happened. I would like to reassure the wider community that there is no ongoing risk to them, and officers will remain in the area to offer reassurance and carry out enquiries.

“While our investigation is at an early stage, we do believe those involved were known to each other. I would also continue to ask people not to speculate about the incident online, including on social media, while enquiries are ongoing.”

