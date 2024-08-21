Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man has been killed by his own XL Bully in Accrington. David Daintree, 53, was found dead shortly before 9.30pm on Tuesday in his home at Ashley Court.

Lancashire Police said the force has launched an investigation into his death. In a statement, they said: “At shortly before 9.30pm yesterday (Tuesday 20th August) we were called by the ambulance service to reports of a dog attacking someone inside a house at Ashley Court in Accrington.

“Our officers attended and sadly a man in his 50s was found deceased. He can now be named as David Daintree, 53, who was the owner of the dog and who lived at that address. The dog has since been confirmed to be an XL Bully.

“As the dog was continuing to pose a significant threat of serious harm, we were left with no alternative but to discharge a police firearm to destroy it and prevent it from causing further injury to more people. Specially trained officers are supporting Mr Daintree’s family, and our thoughts are with them at this time.”

Supt Marie Jackson, of East Police, said: ”This is a tragic incident which has sadly resulted in a man losing his life and my thoughts are with his loved ones at this time. An investigation into the circumstances is ongoing and I would appeal to anyone with any information to get in touch.

“We will have extra officers out and about in the area carrying out enquiries and I would urge anyone with information or concerns to speak to them.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting log 1480 of 20th August 2024