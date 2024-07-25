XL Bully: Owner charged over dog attack that killed grandmother Esther Martin in Essex
and live on Freeview channel 276
Ms Martin suffered unsurvivable wounds in the XL Bully attack at a house in Jaywick in Essex in February, while visiting her grandson. On Thursday, Essex Police said owner Ashley Warren, 40, of Walnut Road, Leyton, north east London, has been charged with two counts of owning or being in charge of a dog dangerously out of control causing injury resulting in death and two counts of possession or having custody of a fighting dog.
Warren, formerly of Hillman Avenue, Jaywick, also faces two charges under the Animal Welfare Act, and single counts of possession of a bladed article and possession of a Class B drug.
He is due to appear at Colchester Magistrates’ Court on Thursday August 22.