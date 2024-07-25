Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A man has been charged over the death of grandmother Esther Martin, who was killed by two XL Bully dogs, in the first case of its kind since a ban on owning XL Bullies came into force this year.

Ms Martin suffered unsurvivable wounds in the XL Bully attack at a house in Jaywick in Essex in February, while visiting her grandson. On Thursday, Essex Police said owner Ashley Warren, 40, of Walnut Road, Leyton, north east London, has been charged with two counts of owning or being in charge of a dog dangerously out of control causing injury resulting in death and two counts of possession or having custody of a fighting dog.

Warren, formerly of Hillman Avenue, Jaywick, also faces two charges under the Animal Welfare Act, and single counts of possession of a bladed article and possession of a Class B drug.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...