Two men have been arrested after a dog believed to be an XL Bully dog was killed in an attack.

The animal, whose breed is not confirmed but is believed to be XL Bully, was attacked at about 6pm on Sunday, September 29. It was taken to a vet but died from its injuries.

The incident took place in Burnham Lane in Slough, and Thames Valley Police arrested two men from the town on Friday. They also searched where the men were arrested and found cannabis.

A 20-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of criminal damage, causing unnecessary suffering to a protected animal, possession with intent to supply a controlled drug of class B and possession of offensive weapon.

A 22-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of criminal damage, causing unnecessary suffering to a protected animal and possession with intent to supply a controlled drug of class B.

They were both released on police bail until January next year. Officers also arrested a 31-year-old man from Slough on suspicion of possession with intent to supply a controlled drug of class B on Friday. He was also released on police bail until January next year.

Anyone with information about the incident can call Thames Valley Police on 101 or go to their website, quoting reference number 43240468625. Anyone who doesn’t want to police or provide details can contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Ownership of XL Bully dogs is restricted under the Dangerous Dogs Act 1991. Since 31 December 2023, it has been illegal to sell, give away, abandon or breed from an XL bully, and since February it has been a criminal offence to own an XL Bully without an exemption certificate. Anyone who did not apply for a certificate meaning they could keep their dog had to take it to be put down by January 31 this year.