Yonas Girma: Man, 28, charged with murder of Stephen Morrison in 2020
Stephen Morrison, 30, was found seriously injured on the forecourt of a Shell petrol station in Epping Road, Epping, Essex, at about 8pm on June 23, 2020. He died later in hospital.
Yonas Girma, 28, of Hounslow Road, Hanworth, has been charged with murder and is due to appear at Southend Magistrates' Court.
Det Ch Insp Greg Wood said: "Today's action is by no means our end goal, but it is a significant step in this investigation."
Det Ch Insp Wood continued: "Over the last five years, we have encountered a number of challenges, and we have never lost sight of the reason we continue to work so determinedly – and that is to secure justice for Stephen's family and friends.
"They have been without Stephen for five years now. That's five years without a loving son, brother and uncle."
Morrison’s death prompted the independent charity Crimestoppers to offer a £10,000 reward for information leading to the suspect’s arrest.