A man has been charged with murder after a 30-year-old man died of a stab wound five years ago.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stephen Morrison, 30, was found seriously injured on the forecourt of a Shell petrol station in Epping Road, Epping, Essex, at about 8pm on June 23, 2020. He died later in hospital.

Yonas Girma, 28, of Hounslow Road, Hanworth, has been charged with murder and is due to appear at Southend Magistrates' Court.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Det Ch Insp Greg Wood said: "Today's action is by no means our end goal, but it is a significant step in this investigation."

Stephen Morrison, 30, was found seriously injured in Epping Road, Epping, Essex, at about 8pm on June 23, 2020. He died later in hospital. | Essex Police

Det Ch Insp Wood continued: "Over the last five years, we have encountered a number of challenges, and we have never lost sight of the reason we continue to work so determinedly – and that is to secure justice for Stephen's family and friends.

"They have been without Stephen for five years now. That's five years without a loving son, brother and uncle."

Morrison’s death prompted the independent charity Crimestoppers to offer a £10,000 reward for information leading to the suspect’s arrest.