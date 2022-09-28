Thousands of Yorkshire Water customers will be eligible for the one-off payment to help with rising bills

Yorkshire Water have announced that it will be giving thousands of customers a one-off cost of living payment to help them pay their bills.

The water company has made the intervention after inflation rates reached their highest peak in almost 40 years. The budgets of households across the UK could be streched even further with warnings that the Bank of England could once again raise the rate.

Around 45,000 customers could benefit from Yorkshire Water’s new payment. It has been announced as part of a £15million support pot.

Here’s who is eligible to receive the payment and when it will be paid.

Yorkshire Water is offering a cost of living payment to some customers as bills continue to rise. (Credit: Adobe)

Who is eligible for Yorkshire Water’s Cost of Living Payment?

Yorkshire Water currently supplies the utility to around 5.7million households in the county. However, not everyone will be eligible to receive the one-off payment.

It will only be available to those already on WaterSure and WaterSupport social tarrifs. There are currently around 200,000 households on either of these tarrifs.

You can visit Yorkshire Water’s website to find out how to change to either of these tariffs if you are eligible.

How much is the payment and how will it be paid?

The payment will be worth £70. It will be a one-off payment.

Customers on the social tariffs will not need to do anything to claim the Cost of Living support. It will be paid directly into your Yorkshire Water account.

You can visit the Yorkshire Water website for more information on how to apply for the tariffs.

When will Yorkshire Water’s Cost of Living payment be available?

The scheme is already in process. While some household may have already received the £70 rebate in their account, others may not have been granted the support yet.

Those who have not been paid the payment but believe they are eligible should wait a few weeks to see if the payment is deposited. If you believe you should be entitled to the support but have not received the payment after this time, you can contact Yorkshire Water for more information.