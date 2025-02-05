A woman has drowned after becoming trapped in rocks along a seafront.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Saffron Cole-Nottage, 32, died after tripping and falling between large boulders at a beach at the resort of Lowestoft, Suffolk. The young mother died in front of rescuers as they tried to free her on Sunday night.

Ms Cole-Nottage, who was from Kent and had recently moved to Lowestoft, is understood to have drowned after getting trapped in the boulders along the seawall not far from the Royal Green area of the resort. It’s been reported that she was walking her dog on a slippery ledge at the bottom of the seawall when she slipped and became trapped.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Last tributes were paid to the young woman including one which read: "My beautiful mummy, I love you the world" and a final floral tribute said: "You will forever be missed by so many."

Saffron Cole-Nottage drowned in Lowestoft on Sunday, February 2 | Saffron Cole-Nottage/Facebook

A huge emergency response descended on The Esplanade area of Lowestoft about 8pm on Sunday evening (February 2) following initial reports that a person had fallen into the sea.

Police, HM Coastguard rescue officers from Lowestoft, the East of England Ambulance Service and the East Anglian Air Ambulance all responded as the drama unfolded.

A police spokesman said: "Suffolk Constabulary was called at around 8.03pm on Sunday night, by the ambulance service, to an incident on the coast off The Esplanade in the town. A woman, aged in her 30s, sadly died at the scene."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Floral tributes on on Lowestoft seafront near where Saffron Cole-Nottage died. Photo released February 4 2025. A woman died after becoming trapped on seafront rocks following a fall on Lowestoft seafront. Touching tributes have been paid to the young mother, in her 30s, who has been named locally as Saffron Cole-Nottage. It is believed the 32-year-old died in front of rescuers on Sunday night after she had tripped over and fallen onto rocks on the beach at Lowestoft. | EADT / SWNS

The force said the death is currently being treated as unexplained, but there are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances at this time.

A file is now being completed for the coroner.

Photo released February 4 2025. A woman died after becoming trapped on seafront rocks following a fall on Lowestoft seafront. Touching tributes have been paid to the young mother, in her 30s, who has been named locally as Saffron Cole-Nottage. It is believed the 32-year-old died in front of rescuers on Sunday night after she had tripped over and fallen onto rocks on the beach at Lowestoft. | EADT / SWNS

Online tributes on social media said: "rest in paradise Saff" with family sympathies shared and love expressed to a "beautiful, amazing lady."

One said: "My beautiful bestie forever 32 the light to my everything I will miss u forever and always - the pain hurts so much, love you Saffron Cole-Nottage."

Another posted: “Saffron Cole-Nottage RIP darling you will be missed so dearly, such an awful tragedy we are thinking of the babies and all our family xxxxx”