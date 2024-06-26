Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Failures “across multiple agencies” contributed to the death of Zara Aleena, who was murdered as she walked home from a night out in east London, an inquest jury has found.

zJordan McSweeney killed the 35-year-old law graduate as she walked home from a night out in Ilford in the early hours of June 26 2022, nine days after he was released from prison. Ms Aleena died in hospital from a blunt force head injury and neck compression, the jury said.

Area coroner Nadia Persaud paid tribute to Ms Aleena, who died two years to the day, and said: “I would like to send my deepest condolences to the family and friends of Zara.” A video montage of pictures and videos from throughout Ms Aleena’s life was played to East London Coroner’s Court on Wednesday.

McSweeney was handed a life sentence with a minimum term of 38 years at the Old Bailey in December 2022 after admitting Ms Aleena’s murder and sexual assault. In November 2023, he won a Court of Appeal bid to reduce the minimum term of his life sentence.

Zara Aleena, 35, was kicked and stamped to death on June 26 2022. | Credit: Family handout

Ms Persaud had asked jurors to consider whether any failings by the prison and probation services or Metropolitan Police contributed to Ms Aleena’s death. Police were unable to make contact with McSweeney after he was released on licence on June 17, 2022, but probation waited five days before initiating his recall to prison.

He missed his probation appointment on the day he was let out, and his mother told staff he had passed out drunk at her house. It was rescheduled twice but McSweeney did not attend either appointment, and when officers approached his mother again she said she did not know where he was.

Despite the lack of contact his recall was not initiated until June 22 and the recall report was signed on June 24 2022. Police were given powers to arrest McSweeney at 4.10pm the same day. In the early hours of June 26, McSweeney murdered Ms Aleena.

Jordan McSweeney, who murdered Zara Aleena in Ilford in 2022, has won his appeal to reduce his life sentence. (Credit: Metropolitan Police/PA Wire) | Metropolitan Police/PA Wire

His probation worker, recently qualified Austin Uwaifo, said McSweeney should have been graded high risk and, had he been, he would have pushed for him to have been recalled to prison earlier.

Mr Uwaifo said: “At the time, the thinking was that because he came out on the Friday, my thinking was to give him the opportunity to return – possibly he came out and decided to, for whatever reason, decided to go out and get drunk.”

Mr Uwaifo said the probation office was not staffed over the weekend but that he would have requested a faster out-of-hours emergency recall if McSweeney had been graded high risk.

The police officer who actioned McSweeney’s recall said initial inquiries into his whereabouts were closed prematurely and more checks should have been carried out.

Metropolitan Police operations sergeant Ian Batten said he did not foresee that McSweeney was a risk to the public after receiving a recall to prison notice for him on June 24 2022.