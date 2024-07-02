Donal O'Leary was crowned the country’s best barber

A Yorkshire barber who allows customers to pay what they want for haircuts has been named Britain’s number one stylist.

Donal O'Leary, who works at Apothecary 87 in Balby, Doncaster, scooped Barber of the Year at the 2024 UK Hair and Beauty Awards.

He said: “I was totally in shock to find out I had won as I was up against some of the biggest names in barbering. I would encourage anyone who contemplates entering competitions to do so, as it just might happen!

“I’d like to thank everyone who has supported me and sat in my chair over these years, without your trust and kindness I would never have had the courage to put myself out there.”

The firm has several branches across South Yorkshire with outlets in Bawtry and Kelham Island in Sheffield.

And on one day each week, because of the cost of living crisis, customers can pay whatever they choose for their haircut.

Donal, who comes from Bawtry and has been barbering for eight years said: “We have many unique campaigns like ‘pay what you want’ Wednesdays which is a gesture from the company and barbers to give back to the Doncaster community for people who are struggling with the cost of living.”

Donal shares content on his Instagram account @barbedon22 and he added: “Pay what you want is something we as barbers are proud to provide for the Doncaster community.

"We believe everyone should have access to a hair cut.

"It's been a really rough couple of years for pretty much everyone and to top it off, a lot of people are feeling the squeeze now, more than ever, due to drastic inflation across the board. Self-care has become a luxury that not everyone can access, and that doesn't sit too well with us.

“Our aim is to make a positive impact in our local communities, one hair cut at a time. We have seen first hand the change in mood that someone has when they walk out of our barber shops with a fresh hair cut.

"For many, this can be a huge uplift, whether it directly impacts mood or helps make life a little easier or smoother with events like dates and job interviews.”