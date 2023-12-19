The site spans acres of land either side of Manor Road and Kempston Hardwick station

Universal Studios has officially started planning its inaugural theme park in the UK, having already secured a vast expanse of land for the project. While Universal currently boasts attractions in the US and Asia, their sights are now set on Bedford for their UK debut.

A spokesperson from Universal's destinations and experiences division confirmed to Sky News that the company has obtained land and is in the early stages of assessing its viability for a potential park and resort at the location.

They said that it will take several months before a decision is made to proceed, and Universal will involve both relevant stakeholders and the local community in the process.

With over half of the UK population residing within a two-hour radius, the location is conveniently positioned just 45 minutes away from London and is easily reachable from Luton airport.

The studio - which is owned by Comcast - is consistently scouting for new sites that could potentially host their upcoming ventures.

Universal's theme parks pay homage to the studio's most iconic films and franchises, featuring attractions dedicated to beloved movies such as Fast & Furious, Despicable Me, and Jurassic World.