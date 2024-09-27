Urgent call for volunteer drivers as over 70s miss health appointments

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The charity, Royal Voluntary Service has today put out an urgent nationwide call for volunteer drivers as new research finds people over 70, who don't drive, are struggling to attend healthcare appointments.

Royal Voluntary Service has issued an urgent appeal for Volunteer Drivers following data identifying that nearly half (46%) of non-drivers1 over 70 have missed healthcare appointments due to a lack of transportation. Of these individuals, 96% have missed more than one appointment2 and 68% have missed three or more3.

Missed healthcare appointments disrupt care, delay treatment for others, and cost the NHS hundreds of millions of pounds every year – GP no shows have been identified as costing NHS England *£216m per year. The NHS has identified inadequate transportation as a core reason for missed appointments.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sam Ward OBE, Deputy Chief Executive of Royal Voluntary Service, said:"It’s heartbreaking that lack of transportation is preventing people from getting to the medical appointments they need to attend. Volunteer Drivers are crucial in tackling this. They also enable people to engage in social activities, offering not just transportation, but also companionship and a vital connection to their community.”

Nearly half of non-drivers over 70 have missed healthcare appointments due to transport issues

Commenting on the findings, Professor Sir Stephen Powis, NHS national medical director, said: “Every person should be able to access the healthcare they need, when they need it, and missing appointments can be detrimental to a patient’s health as well as costing the NHS money. Initiatives such as this are a fantastic example of the community spirit which ensures elderly people can access medical support without delay, and is crucial in helping to reduce missed appointments.”

Being unable to drive has far-reaching effects on older adults’ overall wellbeing. Non-drivers surveyed reported they miss independence (40%) and freedom (44%) since giving up driving, which are key contributors to happiness and wellbeing. Those surveyed also said not driving has led to them feeling trapped (24%), with fifth saying they feel isolated

Like many other charities and organisations, Royal Voluntary Service is urgently recruiting more volunteers for its vital transport services, which support older people and those with health or mobility challenges across Britain. Through the charity’s services, volunteers take passengers to and from healthcare appointments, hospital visits, social groups and community activities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Volunteer Drivers provide more than just transport, they afford independence and a lifeline to the person in their passenger seat. On journeys they also offer companionship, a listening ear, and a friendly chat, making each trip a social experience that passengers look forward to.

Sam Ward OBE, Deputy Chief Executive of Royal Voluntary Service, said: "We’re calling on people across Britain to get behind the wheel and join us as drivers. By offering even just a couple of hours of their time, volunteers can help people in their communities to maintain their independence and wellbeing."

Val Mowat, a volunteer with Royal Voluntary Service’s Fife Transport Service, said: “The people I drive often have health and mobility challenges and it would be a struggle for them to get to vital appointments, if they didn’t have people to drive them. The whole experience of going to hospital can be anxiety inducing enough, and if I can take some of that anxiety away for them, then that’s great.

“I live a very busy life and thankfully transport volunteering is very flexible so I can fit it into my plans. It helps give me balance in my life. It’s important for me to feel like I’m contributing to society, and not just doing things for me. I’d say everyone should give volunteering a go.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Royal Voluntary Service provides all necessary training, and travel expenses are reimbursed. This role offers flexible hours, allowing volunteers to choose how much time they would like to contribute.

More volunteers are needed for Royal Voluntary Service in the following locations: Batley, Broxbourne, Cornwall, Herefordshire, Leeds, Leicester, Shropshire, Stoke on Trent, West Sussex, Dumfries & Galloway, East Lothian, Fife, North Ayrshire, Shetland, Carmarthenshire, Ceredigion, Flintshire, Pembrokeshire and Wrexham.

Volunteer driving is just one of the rewarding roles available with Royal Voluntary Service. People looking to find out more and play their part in supporting their community can visit royalvoluntaryservice.org.uk/volunteering.