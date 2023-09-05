The brand has now recalled the product and customers can get a refund

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A brand of salt and vinegar crisps have taken off the shelves after they were deemed to pose a ‘possible health risk.’ The Food Standards Agency recalled Just Crisps Sea Salt & Apple Balsamic Vinegar Potato Crisps because they contain milk which is not mentioned on the label.

The Food Standards Agency website states that this means the product is a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy or intolerance to milk or milk constituents.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Food Standards Agency recalls products if there is a problem that means it should not be sold. Customers who have brought the items have been advised not to team them, instead, return them to the store from where they were bought for a full refund. No receipt is required.