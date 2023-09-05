Urgent warning as salt and vinegar crisps taken off shelves after ‘possible health risk’
The brand has now recalled the product and customers can get a refund
A brand of salt and vinegar crisps have taken off the shelves after they were deemed to pose a ‘possible health risk.’ The Food Standards Agency recalled Just Crisps Sea Salt & Apple Balsamic Vinegar Potato Crisps because they contain milk which is not mentioned on the label.
The Food Standards Agency website states that this means the product is a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy or intolerance to milk or milk constituents.
The Food Standards Agency recalls products if there is a problem that means it should not be sold. Customers who have brought the items have been advised not to team them, instead, return them to the store from where they were bought for a full refund. No receipt is required.
The batch affected has a best before date of April 8, 2024 and affects both 40g and 150g size packets.