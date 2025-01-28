Van owner in angry note exchange with neighbours due to parking

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A van owner bombarded with passive aggressive notes has told furious neighbours if they don't like where he parks they should move house.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Carpet fitter Sean Downie says his large work van won't fit in his flat's car park so when there's no room in front of the complex he has to leave it further down the street. The 28-year-old claims that since moving in last year he's been bombarded with six notes written on paper and cardboard requesting he doesn't park opposite neighbours' houses. The letters, which Sean describes as passive aggressive, include “please park outside your own house” and “didn't enjoy seeing your van all weekend”. However, two thanked Sean in advance for moving his vehicle and explained “we can't see traffic coming when we pull out and we have a large amount of guests coming”.

An image shows the stretch of pavement outside his neighbours' homes in Chelmsford, Essex, where he parks his work van, which is currently a Volkswagen Crafter but has been a Peugeot Boxer. The renter posted his most recent letter to TikTok a fortnight ago where it's been viewed more than 500,000 times and split opinion. In response to users who said they'd be fuming and that he should buy a house with a drive Sean said if people don't like my van then they can move houses if they want. He's since explained he feels like he makes people unhappy wherever he parks on the street but is willing to move it when people speak to him about it in person.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sean Downie | Kennedy News/seannd17

The tradie says the ordeal has been quite frustrating because there's not much he can do given he can't leave the vehicle at a depot and can't fit it under his car park's entrance. The UK's Highway Code doesn't prohibit parking in front of homes but does say you must not leave your vehicle in a dangerous position or where it causes any unnecessary obstruction of the road.

Sean, from Chelmsford, Essex, said: “It's been quite frustrating because I'm not doing anything illegal. I've literally put it there because it's the only parking space. There's not much I can do. I think they're quite communal here and everyone knows each other because the first lady said I'm the most talked-about person on the street.

Kennedy News/seannd17

“She said she couldn't see when my van was parked there but there's a white van behind mine that is allowed to park there. She must be able to see when that's there so what's the difference? One guy told me he doesn't like it being here but I explained there's not much I can do. He said his wife struggles to get out but he's got a pretty big driveway. A lot of houses down this street do.

“Neighbours have been leaving notes on my girlfriend's car but I'm not sure how they know she's with me. It's quite passive aggressive to leave these sorts of notes. I think they're overprotective of their area and they don't like looking at the van.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I get it's a big van and it's not pretty but I'd rather people come and speak to me and tell me they're struggling to get out. I'd move it. I'll always try and put it outside my flat but it's a busy road and I'd say I can do that 40% of the time because most of the flats have two cars. No matter where I go there's someone not happy about it. You can't please everyone.”

Sean's troubles began in July when a female neighbour sent him notes and confronted him about his parking while he was relaxing on his balcony. He's faced more backlash since moving the van further down the street but insists he hasn't heard of any complaints to his landlord.

He says the van is parked on the street all weekend but in the week he takes it to work at around 6am and doesn't bring it home until 6pm on most days. The disgruntled carpet fitter's most recent TikTok on the issue has more than 1,000 comments debating his controversial parking.

The letter said: “May you move the van outside our house. We have really struggled over Christmas and we have a large amount of guests coming over Saturday night and really need the space. Many thanks. Number [redacted].”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sean's post said: “New year, same issues. This is the third neighbour who has complained about my completely legally parked van. I get it. It may not look the prettiest outside your house but I just park where I can. I am not intending to upset people.”

One commented: “I've just looked at your other TikToks and I'd be fuming if you parked outside my house like that.”

A second said: “If you want somewhere to park.. buy a house with a drive.” Sean replied: “Cheers Jane, but I have somewhere to park. It's called the street. If people don't like my van then they can move houses if they want.”

A third added: “They asked nicely and even put a smiley on it. Maybe consider moving it just for Saturday?”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However others supported Sean and said: “Don't move it. you're legally allowed to park there as long as you're not obstructive. “A second added: “If it's had an MoT and is taxed you can park wherever you like.” A third agreed and wrote: “Have you paid your road tax? If yes, park wherever you want legally.”