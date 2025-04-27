Vancouver: Car kills ‘number of people’ as it ploughs into revellers at street festival in Canada

Nancy Fielder
By Nancy Fielder

Editor

1 minute ago
.
The driver of a car struck people at a street festival in Canada, killing and injuring an unknown number of people, police said.

The vehicle entered the street where people were attending a Filipino community festival just after 8pm on Saturday, the Vancouver Police Department said in a social media post.

“A number of people have been killed and multiple others are injured after a driver drove into a crowd,” police said.

The exact number of dead or injured was not confirmed.

The driver was taken into custody, police said.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Lapu Lapu Day festival was being held in a South Vancouver neighbourhood.

Video posted on social media showed victims and debris strewn across a long stretch of road, with at least seven people lying immobile on the ground.

A black SUV with a crumpled front section could be seen in still photos from the scene.

Related topics:CanadaPoliceVideoSocial media

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Telling news your way
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice