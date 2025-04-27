Vancouver: Car kills ‘number of people’ as it ploughs into revellers at street festival in Canada
The vehicle entered the street where people were attending a Filipino community festival just after 8pm on Saturday, the Vancouver Police Department said in a social media post.
“A number of people have been killed and multiple others are injured after a driver drove into a crowd,” police said.
The exact number of dead or injured was not confirmed.
The driver was taken into custody, police said.
The Lapu Lapu Day festival was being held in a South Vancouver neighbourhood.
Video posted on social media showed victims and debris strewn across a long stretch of road, with at least seven people lying immobile on the ground.
A black SUV with a crumpled front section could be seen in still photos from the scene.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.