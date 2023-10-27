Telling news your way
Register
BREAKING
Search called off to find crew members missing after cargo ship sank
New York judge rules Ivanka Trump must testify in $250m fraud case
Man found guilty of gimp suit offences towards female motorists
Schoolgirl who died in M53 coach crash remembered at funeral
Man gets jail for life for murder of wife in knife attack
Elon Musk labels Humza Yousaf 'blatant racist'
Breaking

Verity: Search called off for crew members missing after British cargo ship sank off German coast in North Sea

A search for four people who went missing after two ships collided off the coast of Germany the North Sea has been called off.

Rahmah Ghazali
By Rahmah Ghazali
2 minutes ago
This grab taken on October 24, 2023 from an undated video shows the Verity cargo ship in Hamburg, northern Germany. Several people are missing after a collision between two cargo ships, the Verity sailing under a British flag, and the Polesie under a Bahamas flag, in the North Sea, with the Verity is believed to have sunk, German authorities said on Tuesday, October 24, 2023.This grab taken on October 24, 2023 from an undated video shows the Verity cargo ship in Hamburg, northern Germany. Several people are missing after a collision between two cargo ships, the Verity sailing under a British flag, and the Polesie under a Bahamas flag, in the North Sea, with the Verity is believed to have sunk, German authorities said on Tuesday, October 24, 2023.
This grab taken on October 24, 2023 from an undated video shows the Verity cargo ship in Hamburg, northern Germany. Several people are missing after a collision between two cargo ships, the Verity sailing under a British flag, and the Polesie under a Bahamas flag, in the North Sea, with the Verity is believed to have sunk, German authorities said on Tuesday, October 24, 2023.

A search for four people who went missing after two ships collided off the coast of Germany the North Sea has been called off. The British-flagged Verity hit another boat, Polesia at around 5am on Tuesday, October 24, about 19 miles north-east of the island of Langeoog, which is just off the German mainland.

The ship, which had seven people on board,  was en route from Bremen, Germany, to the English port of Immingham, sank shortly after the collision. One person died and two were rescued and taken to hospital, where they remain.

The Isle of Man Ship Registry said: “The Ship Registry’s thoughts are with the seafarers that sailed on board the Verity, their families, friends and loved ones. The Ship Registry wish to thank all of those who have been involved in the search and rescue efforts over the past days.

Most Popular

“The team will continue to work with the relevant authorities in the ongoing investigations being conducted by the UK’s Marine Accident Investigation Branch (MAIB).”

The Bahamas-flagged Polesie remained afloat and had 22 people on board. None of them were believed to be injured. The vessel was heading from Hamburg to Spain.

There was no immediate word on the cause of the collision. Vessels supporting the rescue effort included a cruise ship, the Iona, that was en route from Hamburg to Rotterdam and had doctors on board.

Related topics:North Sea