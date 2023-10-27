A search for four people who went missing after two ships collided off the coast of Germany the North Sea has been called off.

This grab taken on October 24, 2023 from an undated video shows the Verity cargo ship in Hamburg, northern Germany. Several people are missing after a collision between two cargo ships, the Verity sailing under a British flag, and the Polesie under a Bahamas flag, in the North Sea, with the Verity is believed to have sunk, German authorities said on Tuesday, October 24, 2023.

A search for four people who went missing after two ships collided off the coast of Germany the North Sea has been called off. The British-flagged Verity hit another boat, Polesia at around 5am on Tuesday, October 24, about 19 miles north-east of the island of Langeoog, which is just off the German mainland.

The ship, which had seven people on board, was en route from Bremen, Germany, to the English port of Immingham, sank shortly after the collision. One person died and two were rescued and taken to hospital, where they remain.

The Isle of Man Ship Registry said: “The Ship Registry’s thoughts are with the seafarers that sailed on board the Verity, their families, friends and loved ones. The Ship Registry wish to thank all of those who have been involved in the search and rescue efforts over the past days.

“The team will continue to work with the relevant authorities in the ongoing investigations being conducted by the UK’s Marine Accident Investigation Branch (MAIB).”

The Bahamas-flagged Polesie remained afloat and had 22 people on board. None of them were believed to be injured. The vessel was heading from Hamburg to Spain.