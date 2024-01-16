Dance the day away at Vicky McClure’s new Nottingham ‘nightclub’ for over 30s
Vicky McClure's new club, Day Fever, is aimed at the over 30s - and promises an early night
Vicky McClure is bringing her Day Fever nightclub home to Nottingham, it’s been confirmed.
The actor, and her husband Jonny Owen, have launched a ‘nightclub’ that’s only open during the day so attendees can still catch an early night.
So far Day Fever, an ironic nod to the Bee Gees hit Night Fever, has held sold-out events in Sheffield, London and Merthyr Tydfil.
Nottingham’s Day Fever event will be held at the Stealth nightclub on Saturday, March 30 - and tickets are already sold out. Targeted at the over 30s, doors will open at 3pm and close at 8pm.
McClure, 40, said: “Nottingham had to be on our list for Day Fever, it just had to be! As my home town and the city I love we’re so happy to be bringing our daytime party to Stealth. So get your glad rags on and come and join us for a proper party. We can’t wait to see you on the dancefloor!”
The Line of Duty star was born in Wollaton and attended Fernwood School. She is one of several famous Nottingham natives to have one of the city’s trams named after her.
