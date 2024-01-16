Dance the day away at Vicky McClure’s new Nottingham ‘nightclub’ for over 30s

Vicky McClure's new club, Day Fever, is aimed at the over 30s - and promises an early night

The actor, and her husband Jonny Owen, have launched a ‘nightclub’ that’s only open during the day so attendees can still catch an early night.

So far Day Fever, an ironic nod to the Bee Gees hit Night Fever, has held sold-out events in Sheffield, London and Merthyr Tydfil.

Nottingham’s Day Fever event will be held at the Stealth nightclub on Saturday, March 30 - and tickets are already sold out. Targeted at the over 30s, doors will open at 3pm and close at 8pm.

McClure, 40, said: “Nottingham had to be on our list for Day Fever, it just had to be! As my home town and the city I love we’re so happy to be bringing our daytime party to Stealth. So get your glad rags on and come and join us for a proper party. We can’t wait to see you on the dancefloor!”