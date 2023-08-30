Hundreds of people descended on a pub garden in Lancashire to watch the ‘world gravy wrestling championships.’

The international competition - named one of the top ten weirdest ‘sports’ - saw 16 men and eight women battle in the sauce-soaked ring on Monday (August 28). Around 2,000 litres of gravy were used at the event, which is held annually at the Rose ‘N’ Bowl pub in Rossendale, Lancashire.

Competitors, who wear fancy dress, aim to win the championship title by beating their opponent during a two-minute long wrestling match in the brown condiment. The final winners of the tournament will be decided by a panel of four experienced judges, who will decide the winner on their wrestling skills and fancy dress costume.

Incredible pictures from the competition show the wrestlers jumping on top of each other, while they slowly get more covered in gravy. Another photo shows one man with his feet in the air, as he is being wrestled to the ground by his gravy-soaked opponent.

Two women have also been pictured wrestling and rolling around in the gravy, while hundreds of onlookers watch the chaos and take pictures. The hilarious event started in 2007 and was featured in the Guinness Book of World Records in 2019.