Chilling footage captures the moment a hooded knifeman casually walked down the street while brandishing a huge blade near a primary school.

The thug was spotted by a passing motorist strolling along Benson Road in Handsworth, Birmingham, while clutching the sinister-looking knife this week.

The video - filmed as the man walked past Benson Community School - shows a car passenger shouting: "Yo bad man, put the knife away. Oi, you fool." The unfazed yob fails to respond to the shouts and a second clip shows how he continued to walk up the street in broad daylight still carrying the 10ins weapon.

The footage was branded "terrifying" after being obtained by the Birmz Is Grime blog and uploaded to social media where it has been viewed thousands of times.

One web user commented: "This is so brazen as he knows there's no proper punishment." Another added: "Wow WTF" while a third said: "Should have called 999 straight away." One person put: "Like he doesn't have a care in the world, this is terrifying and so close to a school."

Another said: "Apparently there's no 'no go' areas in Britain."