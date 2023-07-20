Watch the moment a driver films himself speeding at 123mph, before killing a pregnant Hollyoaks actress. Adil Iqbal, has been jailed for 12 years after causing the death of Frankie Julia Hough.

The video, which lasts around 20 seconds, shows Iqbal weaving in and out of traffic with his speed making other cars look like they’re not moving. The video cuts off when he hits a white car.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Iqbal lost control of the car and was going more than 50mph over the speed limit when he slammed into Frankie’s vehicle after she’d stopped due to a punctured tyre. The 38-year-old suffered fatal injuries when the BMW struck her on the M66 in Greater Manchester.

Frankie was 17 weeks pregnant at the time of the fatal crash, and was travelling in her car with sons Thomas, nine, and Rocky, two, and nephew Tobias, four, when the crash happened on 13 May.

She suffered brain injuries and died two days later in hospital. Tragically, her unborn daughter’s heart was still beating when doctors turned the actress’ life support off. Thomas and Tobias were rushed to hospital by air ambulance and suffered long-lasting skull and spinal injuries, but Rocky was left relatively unhurt.

Iqbal was arrested at the scene before pleading guilty to causing death by dangerous driving and two offences of causing serious injury by dangerous driving. Sentencing him at Manchester Minshull Court, judge Maurice Greene said the trauma that Iqbal caused on 13 May to Frankie’s family was indescribable.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He said: “Ms Julia Hough did not return from the journey. She was killed as a result of the most indescribably reckless driving by you, Adil Iqbal, leading to the devastation of a family.

Watch the moment Adil Iqbal films himself speeding at 123mph and killing a pregnant Hollyoaks actress