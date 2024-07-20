Zach Anderson has been jailed for rape

A rapist has been jailed for more than a decade following an horrific string of sexual attacks and assaults in Kettering.

Zach Anderson had originally denied raping a woman in Kettering on October 8 last year.

The 27-year-old from Windermere Drive, Wellingborough, but previously of Rothwell, stood trial at Northampton Crown Court in April and a jury found him guilty of the rape. He was also convicted of sexual assault, criminal damage, threatening to disclose a private photograph, as well as sending menacing and threatening voice notes and messages in the days after the rape. He had previously admitted a common assault on a second man on the same date.

Anderson was also convicted of taking a Kia motor vehicle without consent and a violent assault in September last year.

He was cleared of a robbery charge.

He was back before Her Honour Judge Adrienne Lucking earlier this week for sentence.

Anderson was ruled to be ‘dangerous’ and was given an extended sentence of imprisonment to protect the public. The total sentence was 15 years and six months, of which 11 years and six months will be in custody and four years will be in the community, where he will be subject to enhanced supervision.

Anderson will also be subject to the sex offenders’ notification requirements for life.