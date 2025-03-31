Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The woman who accused Prince Andrew of sexual assault - Virginia Giuffre - says she has just days to live.

Virginia Giuffre - who accused Prince Andrew of sexual assault - is claiming she has just days to live following a car crash. The 41-year-old has said she was hit by a school bus "driving 110km”.

Posting on her Instagram account, Ms Giuffre said it had been “the worst start to a new year” and that doctors had given her just four days to live. She said: “This year has been the worst start to a new year, but I won’t bore anyone with the details but I think it important to note that when a school bus driver comes at you driving 110km as we were slowing for a turn that no matter what your car is made of it might as well be a tin can.

“I’ve gone into kidney renal failure, they’ve given me four days to live, transferring me to a specialist hospital in urology. I’m ready to go, just not until I see my babies one last time, but you know what they say about wishes. S**T in one hand and wish in the other & I guarantee it’s still going to be s**t at the end of the day. Thank you all for being the wonderful people of the world and for being a great part of my life. Godbless you all xx Virginia.”

The California-born American-Australian campaigner sued the Duke of York for sexual abuse in August 2021. She said after being trafficked by billionaire paedophile Jeffrey Epstein - a friend of Prince Andrew’s - he had sex with her when she was just 17 years old.

In January 2024 the unsealing of hundreds of pages of court documents connected to the Epstein scandal detailed how the financier’s former housekeeper Juan Alessi claimed the duke had daily massages when he spent “weeks” at the paedophile’s Florida home.

Previous allegations that Andrew sexually assaulted Virginia Giuffre three times when she was 17 years old, including during an orgy, also resurfaced in the court documents. He has strenuously denied the allegations, saying he never met her, and in 2022 paid millions to Ms Giuffre to settle a civil case out of court.