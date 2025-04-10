Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The man shot dead by police had walked into the city’s police station with a knife and begged them to get him help for his mental health problems just weeks before he died.

Irish-born David Joyce, aged 38, died from a gunshot wound through his abdomen on Tuesday April 1 after reports that he was roaming outside Milton Keynes Central rail station with a firearm.

In fact, it turned out to be a knife – but it was not the first time Mr Joyce had been seen with weapons and indeed his name was very well-known to police.

In September 2022, he was sent to prison for five years by an Aylesbury Crown Court judge after pleading guilty to possessing three hand guns, a bladed weapon and possessing items “in connection of the conversion of an imitation firearm".

David Joyce. Photo courtesy of The Irish Times

The charges had followed an in-depth police operation centred around his home on Brookside, Hodge Lea.

Citizen sources say Mr Joyce, who was in a gay relationship and had moved to Milton Keynes from Galway, had a long history of severe mental health issues. These were thought to be related to paranoia, and he had been detained in hospitals on and off since he was a child.

"He was a vulnerable man who was obsession with collecting weapons. He knew he was in need of help, and indeed he tried very hard to ask for that help,” our source said.

On February 4 this year, not long after he was released from prison, Mr Joyce walked into Central Milton Keynes police station – just over half a mile from where he was later shot.

He was carrying a knife and asked officers to arrest him for possessing a weapon – so he could get him help for his mental state, say sources.

"Police ordered him to put the knife down and he did so,” said a source.

A Thames Valley Police spokesperson has confirmed: “At around 6.25pm on 4 February, David Joyce attended Milton Keynes police station with a knife, asking to be arrested. An officer told Mr Joyce to drop the knife and he handed it to the officer. Mr Joyce was arrested and then detained under Section 136 of the Mental Health Act.”

He was deemed not fit to be charged with possession of a weapon and sent to the city’s Campbell Centre, where he remained until February 25.

He was promptly charged and appeared the following day, February 26, before MK magistrates, pleading guilty to possession of a bladed article.

The case was committed to Aylesbury Crown Court for psychiatric reports to be prepared. On March 24 – just 10 days before he was shot, Mr Joyce appeared in the court to plead guilty. The case was adjourned for sentencing, say police.

CCTV footage showing him putting the knife down when ordered to do so by police was part of the evidence offered during the case.

Sources have revealed the psychiatric reports presented to the court spoke of him being “compliant” and taking his medication but, though physically fit, at risk of self harm or more mental health issues if sent to prison. There was no mention in the reports of him being a risk to other people, they say.

Independent police watchdogs at the IOPC are now investigating the fatal gunshot, as is compulsory in all police shootings, and an inquest will be held into Mr Joyce’s death in due course.

"There are still a lot questions needing answers but only one thing is certain at this stage – Mr Joyce was a very mentally unwell man,” said a source.

Police say Mr Joyce had been ordered to drop the knife he was carrying outside MK Central station on April 4 but he failed to do so. Instead he made a move towards officers and the decision was taken to shoot.

He was shot in the abdomen and, despite efforts to revive him, died on the pavement in front of the station.

The IPOC will publish its findings into the decision in due course.