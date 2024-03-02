Tragedy as 80-year-old man dies after crash while crossing Yorkshire road
Police are appealing for witnesses following the fatal collision in the Lupset area on Friday (March 1).
West Yorkshire Police would like to speak to anyone who witnessed or has dashcam footage of the collision on Dewsbury Road at the junction with Waterton Road.
A spokesperson said: "It occurred at about 2pm after a blue Vauxhall Astra was in collision with an 80 year old Wakefield man who was crossing the road.
"The male suffered serious head injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment.
"Sadly, he passed away from his injuries today (March 2).
"A number of enquiries are ongoing, and police would like to speak to anyone who saw the collision or the car or pedestrian involved just prior to the incident."
Anyone who saw the collision or has footage is asked to contact MCET on 101 or contact police online referencing police log 0823 of March 1.
