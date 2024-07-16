Walker airlifted to hospital with “serious injuries” after being trampled by cows

The walker was airlifted to hospital after being trampled by cows

A walker was flown to hospital after suffering serious injuries – having been trampled by cows in the Peak District.

At 11.21am on Saturday, July 13, the Buxton Mountain Rescue Team (BMRT) was called out by the East Midlands Ambulance Service to assist with a walker that had been trampled by cows in a field.

A BMRT spokesperson said: “They had sustained serious injuries on farmland outside Chelmorton and Flagg, so the Yorkshire Air Ambulance was also called.

“Team members quickly deployed with kit to the location and assisted the medics treating the casualty, before transferring them using a mountain rescue stretcher to the waiting helicopter.

“The team would like to wish the casualty a speedy recovery.”