Wanted man leaps onto kids trampoline to escape and breaks fence as police try to arrest him

By Lucinda Herbert

Reporter

11th Jul 2024, 2:38pm
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Hilarious video shows the moment when a wanted man climbed out of a bedroom window, into the backyard where he used a trampoline to try and run from police.

The outrageous escape attempt was caught on bodycam, as police officers tried to arrest a 38-year-old man in his home.

Western Australia Police Force

The shocking video captures the moments when the wanted man climbed out of a bedroom window, into the backyard where he used a trampoline to try and run from police.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Despite his best efforts, he was arrested a short distance away, in Langford Australia, by pursuing police. The 38-year-old man was charged with several offences, including one count of ‘Criminal Damage’ for the destruction of two fence panels.

Related topics:PoliceVideoCrime

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Telling news your way
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice