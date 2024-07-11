Wanted man leaps onto kids trampoline to escape and breaks fence as police try to arrest him
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The outrageous escape attempt was caught on bodycam, as police officers tried to arrest a 38-year-old man in his home.
The shocking video captures the moments when the wanted man climbed out of a bedroom window, into the backyard where he used a trampoline to try and run from police.
Despite his best efforts, he was arrested a short distance away, in Langford Australia, by pursuing police. The 38-year-old man was charged with several offences, including one count of ‘Criminal Damage’ for the destruction of two fence panels.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.