People are being warned to stay away from a popular UK beach after a cliff top roach collapsed and fell on to it.

The road, in Hemsby, Norfolk, came down due to high tide and winds yesterday (Friday 24 November), and although several feet of cliff and dunes washed away part of the road still remains on the beach in the seaside village.

Hemsby Lifeboat posted on Facebook to say a 200-metre stretch of road had fallen on to the beach. The damage has been caused to the Hemsby Gap area and the Dunes to the North and South of the Gap. Acess to the area has been restricted and "very dangerous" conditions have been created as the road along the Marrams to the south has fallen into the sea.

The road along the Marrams in Hemsby, Norfolk, has fallen into the sea which has restricted access and created very dangerous conditions. There has also been significant damage to the Hemsby Gap area and the Dunes to the North and South of the Gap. Photo by Facebook/Hemsby Lifeboat.

Daniel Hurd, lifeboat coxswain said: "Stay away - it's just too dangerous." Hurd added that the erosion had led to power cables and fallen, cars had been left stranded and one disabled resident was unable to move from his home due to the collapse of The Marrams. "People are unable to get to their properties; there's no water supply; it's an absolute joke," he said. The lifeboat crew, which is independent and not part of the RNLI, was helping residents while Norfolk Police had closed off some roads.

The Facebook post also warned that there was "high risk" of further collapse. It stated: "This has left the Gap area and dunes in a very unstable condition, and we are asking anyone visiting the beach this weekend to be extra vigilant."

The post also called on people to donate to Hemsby Lifeboat, if possible. They received many messages of support on the post. One person said: "Well done to Daniel Hurd and the crew for all you do . They have been working hard all day and will be tomorrow too." Another person said: "This is so devastating for all at Hemsby. I'm sorry. Stay safe everyone."

