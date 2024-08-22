Warwick Castle launches competition to name magnificent statue

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Warwick Castle is offering the most creative thinkers a chance to spend an epic 'knight' in the new Warwick Castle Hotel and free tickets to the attraction's Dragon Slayer show.

Starting today, the public can submit the best names for the magnificent rearing animatronic horse and the epic Knight in the hotel foyer. The most majestic names will be shortlisted by the Earl of Warwick’s descendant and Merlin Magic Making Senior Creative, Edward Neville, and the most striking names will be immortalised with a commemorative plaque on the statue.

Warwick Castle has opened submissions to name the magnificent rearing animatronic horse and the epic Knight in the new Warwick Castle Hotel foyer. The winner will also win free tickets to the grand finale of Dragon Slayer and an overnight stay at Warwick Castle accommodation.

The nominations will be shortlisted by the Earl of Warwick’s descendant and Merlin Magic Making Senior Creative, Edward Neville and will then go to a vote on Warwick Castle’s social accounts. The winning names will be immortalised with a commemorative plaque on the statue.

To enter before the deadline of August 23, email your suggested names to [email protected]. The winner will be contacted on Wednesday, August 28.

This competition was launched in celebration of the return of Dragon Slayer, an exhilarating live show that has captivated audiences since 2018. The must-see show will make its comeback at Warwick Castle from the 22nd to the 26th, and the 30th and 31st August, offering visitors an unforgettable and immersive experience, the perfect activity for a summer holiday evening!

Dragon Slayer takes place at night in the central courtyard and takes audiences on a riveting journey through a mythical world, where brave knights face off against formidable dragons in a battle of strength, skill, and bravery. The live show combines state-of-the-art special effects, captivating storytelling, and jaw-dropping equestrian stunts to transport spectators into a realm of magic and excitement with a 360-degree tiered seating arena designed to put guests in the centre of the thrilling action.

For families looking for somewhere to stay after a day in the attraction, or an evening watching Dragon Slayer, the Warwick Castle Hotel welcomes guests to an unforgettable experience as authentic history is brought to life to entertain and inspire creativity for the entire family.

Day tickets to Warwick Castle start at £28 - saving guests 28% when booking in advance – and with kids tickets starting at just £19 before 3rd September. Tickets for the Dragon Slayer show must be purchased separately to Warwick Castle day tickets, from £40.30pp. Head to the Warwick Castle website to find out more about the Dragon Slayer show www.warwick-castle.com/explore/events/dragon-slayer/.

Warwick Castle Hotel prices include £159 for Bed and Breakfast for a family of four, or £199 for a family of four which includes Bed and Breakfast and a one-day ticket.