Shania Twain was rushed off stage after her show in Leeds so that an ambulance could exit the arena and take a fan who had suffered a “mini heart attack” to hospital.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Canadian singer had to be ushered into her tour bus as it was blocking an ambulance from exiting the arena. However, she was able to greet the partner of the man that suffered the medical emergency, as captured in the video above.

The country pop megastar played at the First Direct Arena last night (Thursday) and delivered a monumental set that included hits including ‘You’re Still The One’, ‘That Don’t Impress Me Much’ and ‘Man! I Feel Like A Woman’.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, around eight songs paramedics rushed to help a member of the audience on the first tier of the venue.

Mart Tweedy, 36, explained that it was his partner Jonny Dodds, 33, who had to be attended to after he suffered what is suspected to have been a “mini heart attack”.

Mart, who travelled to Leeds with Jonny from Newcastle for the show, told the Yorkshire Evening Post: “It came on so suddenly. We were singing and dancing and he just sat down and doubled over.

"We tried to get out of the aisle to get some fresh air but I turned around and realised he hadn’t followed me and was just laying on the floor. We were trying to move people out of the way to get him through and he couldn’t stand up. He’d completely lost control of his legs.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Jonny was taken to the staircase and lost consciousness as the paramedics rushed to help. Mart said: “He was just laying on the stairs while they were working on him.

"They kept putting his legs in the air to get blood to his head and when he came round he was pouring in sweat. They said his heart rate was really low and they needed to take him backstage.”

Jonny was stretchered to the ambulance backstage as shocked members of the audience looked on, with Mart adding that Shania didn’t stop the show but was “staring at us the entire time”. Mart said: “It was just surreal with everyone staring. I think people were just concerned.”

After further tests the ambulance crew got ready to take Jonny to hospital. Mart said: “They put us in the ambulance but Shania was due to get offstage in five minutes and her bus had parked right in front of the ambulance so we were unable to get it out.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"They said we’ll have to wait five minutes as they were going to rush Shania off so she can leave before the crowds.

"My partner jokingly told me to at least get a video and ask for some free tickets for the next show.”

Mart captured the moment that Shania as Mart said to her: “Great show Shania! My partner’s being taken to hospital.”

Mart said: “I panicked and that was what came out of my mouth! She just smiled and ran off. I don’t think she clocked on to what I’d said. She probably just thought we were drunk!”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Jonny was taken to hospital and kept for a few hours for tests. Mart said the doctors “assumed” it was a “mini heart attack” due to the symptoms.