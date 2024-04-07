WATCH: Stranded yacht pitches up on Eastney Beach following stormy weather

A stranded yacht has pitched up on its side on Eastney Beach following stormy weather.
By Steve Deeks
4 minutes ago
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Stranded yacht on Eastney Beach. Pic: Marcin JedrysiakStranded yacht on Eastney Beach. Pic: Marcin Jedrysiak
Stranded yacht on Eastney Beach. Pic: Marcin Jedrysiak

The vessel, known as Sea Rose, was spotted on Friday marooned on land as authorities liaise with the owner. People have been warned to keep off the boat in the meantime. A sign attached to the yacht reads: “Portsmouth City Council, the Coastguard and local harbour authorities are aware of the stranded yacht Sea Rose and in contact with the owner regarding recovery. Please keep off the vessel for your own safety.”

Related topics:EastneyPortsmouth City Council

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.